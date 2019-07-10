Edo NLC backs Obaseki’s reforms, hails regular payment of salaries 

The Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared support for Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over his commitment to regular payment of salaries and pensions, education reforms and the revamp of road infrastructure, among other achievements.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the NLC, Comrade Sunday Osayande, said this when leaders of the Union paid a solidarity visit to the governor at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Osayande said with the barrage of attacks on the Obaseki-led administration by a few political actors, the NLC chose not to sit on the fence but pitch tent with the administration, owing to the governor’s regular payment of salaries and pensions, education reforms, road infrastructure revamp and other on-going reforms.

He added that the union could not afford to turn a blind eye, hence its decision to declare support for the governor.

“I so much cherish the way your administration is moving the state forward. I hear people making noise on social media. When we ask what is the problem: is it that the governor is not working? They say the governor is not giving them the money to share.

“The executive of the NLC and I want to join many Edo people to support your administration,” Osayande declared.

He urged the governor to remain focused and shun distractions with the unfolding events in the Edo State Chapter of the APC, assuring him that the entire workforce in the state is behind him.

He appealed to the governor to consider recruitment into the state civil service to reduce the workload on the workforce following the recent change in retirement policy.

Governor Obaseki said he will not give in to blackmail by any individual scheming to corner the state’s resources for personal benefit.

He added, “How can you share the seed yam? Is it not to be planted? You just can’t eat everything. They said I should share the money, and that I am stingy. Governors will come and go but the responsibility of a good governor is to build institutions that will stand the test of time.”

He added, “What I am saying is that we have to make sacrifices. For us, we are very clear: this is about the people. What they do not realise is that the people can now speak up and support good governance.”

The governor thanked the labour union for the visit and assured them of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Edo people. He added that with the public service Training Academy nearing completion, workers would soon get regular training to enhance their productivity.

“We will promote deserving staff and productivity is key. That is why by the grace of God by September this year, we would have completed work on the public service training building,” he said.