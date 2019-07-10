Beware of Bafana’s Pace, Kalu Warns Eagles

*Urges the players to keep AFCON winning tradition

Pillar of Sports in Africa and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Super Eagles to be cautious of the fast breaks and counter-attacks of the Bafana Bafana as Nigeria and South Africa clash in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Kalu said the South Africans are always very quick with passes and they enjoy to use fast breaks to take down their opponents.

The Bafana Bafana scored their only goal three minutes to full time against host and tournament’s favourites, Egypt courtesy of a fast counter attack.

The former Abia State governor stressed that the Super Eagles needed maximum concentration to check the rampaging South Africans.

“We have a solid team but we must check the fast moves and counter attacks. The Eagles must be able to close down the space and do their normal build up,” he further warned.

Kalu as Governor of Abia State motivated Enyimba FC to break the CAF Champions Cup jinx for Nigeria as the Elephant of Aba won the African title in 2003 and 2004.

“I have the experience and capacity to talk football. Eagles must be very disciplined, focused and be ready to take their chances.

“We have better players and we are a better footballing nation. These must be demonstrated on the pitch in concrete terms by the players to get Nigeria a berth in the semi-finals,” Kalu added.

He therefor urged Eagles to keep that tradition of AFCON victory intact and make Nigerians happy. “We have all it takes to do that,” Kalu concluded.