Albesta Academy Wins 2019 Tolaram Science Challenge

In what could be described as a display of academic excellence, Albesta Academy, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos has emerged winner of the 2019 Tolaram Science Challenge for the fourth time in a row.

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos, organised by the Tolaram Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at developing and promoting science education among students of the area.

Albesta Academy defeated Community Senior High School, Lekki in a keenly contested grand finale of the competition, which was sponsored by the Lagos Free Trade Zone Company (LFTZC) and the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) with product support from other companies in the group including Dufil Prima Foods Limited, TG Arla and Kellogg Tolaram.

A total of 14 secondary schools participated in the competition from group stages to the grand finale. Eight students represented each of the schools. The students were drilled in five core subjects: physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and general knowledge.

Apart from the scholarship support given to the best students from each school as has been done in every edition, the overall winners for this year’s edition received cash prizes, trophies and customised tablets and all the students that participated received prizes, including science textbooks.

The Programme Officer, Tolaram Foundation, Mrs. Laura Ede expressed delight at the students’ keen interest in expanding their learning experience through the initiative, urging them to continue to work hard in the pursuit of their dreams.

“As educators, we know the importance of this competition in capturing students’ curiosity at an early age. This will encourage students not just to think critically and reflectively, but also have the power to change the world through their problem-solving skills,” she said.

In his goodwill message during the grand finale, the Chairman of LPLEL, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, who was represented by Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, described education as the most potent and powerful weapon to drive change in the world hence the reason the company is supporting the initiative.

While presenting the first prize trophy and cash prize to the winner, Dabiri lauded the hard work, diligence and intelligence exhibited throughout the competition, stating that their brilliant performance has seen them clinch the first prize again.

On his part, the Chief Financial Officer of LFTZC), Mr. Ashish Khemka said the competition is a worthy initiative that would not only assist the students but also help to nurture future scientists and engineers that would transform the world.

“We are really glad to support this initiative. It is a competition we believe will help change not only the fortunes of the students and the community but the world at large.”

The Head of the Science Department, Albesta Academy, Mr. Owuye Aduragbemi, who received the trophy, thanked Tolaram Group for its contributions towards the development of education in the area, which he said is evident in the increased level of competition and performance among the students through the initiative.