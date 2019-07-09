Five-man Robbery Gang Carts away N4m in Early Morning Operation in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police have begun a manhunt for five dare-devil armed robbers who robbed officials of the Niger State Judicial Reform Committee in Minna, the Niger State capita, yesterday.

The robbers were said to have trailed the officials from a first generation bank after a business transaction at about 9.30.a.m.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, the Judicial Reform Committee officials, numbering about four, including the driver of the bus, had just withdrawn close to N4million from the bank and were heading towards their office when they were stopped by the gun-toting robbers almost two kilometres from the bank.

The eyewitness said: “One of the robbers raising an AK47 rifle stopped all ongoing-vehicles while another blocked the members of the committee and other vehicles from the rear.

“They shot sporadically into the air, thereby making other motorists and those within the vicinity to scamper for safety”.

It was learnt that three other members of the gang who also wielded pistols, opened the door of the committee’s bus which had the registration number ‘NGSG 22 Judiciary’, and demanded for the money the officials just collected.

The money packed in a ‘Ghana Must Go bag’, was handed over to the robbers who immediately took off, leaving members of the ever-busy community close to the Minna General Hospital still petrified.

It was also learnt that by the time the police came, the robbers had escaped while the officials were all taken to the police station for interrogation.

No one was however injured as a result of the operation. As at the time of filing this report, the officials were still helping the police in their investigation.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the story, saying: “We are aware of what happened, we have dispatched our men to go after them.

The long arm of the law will catch up with them sooner than later”.