Real Estate Firm Creates Awareness on London Property Market

James Emejo in Abuja

Windsor Real Estate, a Nigerian property adviser and real estate investment company, has said it is partnering with the UK’s foremost property developer, Berkeley Group plc to launch the latest North London development – Clarendon N8, an events to be held across Lagos and Abuja this week.

Group Managing Director of Windsor Real Estate Mr. Richard Vedelago, said forecasts were strong for early capital growth and good rental yields for the property.

In a statement, he said: “The launch of this project further demonstrates Berkeley’s commitment to creating not just brand new homes but establishing new communities’ of high-quality and stylish design into the London Landscape.

“We are delighted to have been selected by St William to bring forward this opportunity, which is in its first phase and therefore forecasts are strong for early capital growth and good rental yields.

“Windsor’s mantra is to continuously offer the very best projects to our Nigerian clients and giving them amazing upside in the long run.”

According to Vedelago, Clarendon offers residents the opportunity to invest in an up and coming area of London, sitting between Hornsey, Wood Green and the expansive Alexandra Palace.

He said the area was undergoing massive regeneration, which would further strengthen the scheme’s desirability.

“Furthermore, Wood Green has been identified as an area of growth over the next five to ten years, with Haringey Council unveiling plans to create a new town centre, which will attract £3.5bn of investment,” he said.

St William, one of the six brands under the Berkeley Group umbrella, are spearheading the Clarendon development, which is to become a new city village as part of a major new regeneration scheme in North London.

Once complete, the project, whose first phase is called Hornsey Park Place, will deliver over 1,700 one, two and three-bedroom homes, incorporating a new 5-acre public park, together with a series of landscaped spaces and courtyards. The scheme would also introduce over 100,000 sq ft of commercial space, creating a new vibrant London destination, the statement added.