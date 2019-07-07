Buhari under Pressure to Interfere with Katsina Tribunal, Group Alleges

A non-governmental organisation, Gaskiya Sak yesterday alleged that some individuals were pressurising President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the proceedings of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Katsina.

The group, also, alleged that the plot being hatched by some influential individuals including a popular Katsina businessman, was aimed at ensuring that the president direct the tribunal to carry out the bidding of a particular candidate.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s Chairman, Mr. Musa Ali Sayaya and its secretary, Mr. Umar Liti, alleging that the plot was “to use the President of Niger Republic to prevail on President Buhari to direct the tribunal to do their bidding.”

The statement said, “We have credible report that a party in the matter, after trying all he could to get the president’s attention but to no avail, has perfected another plan to get the president to intervene at all cost.

“Information available to us revealed that an influential businessman, using his closeness with the President of Niger Republic, has appealed to him to prevail on Buhari.”

The statement, also, claimed that the plan was for the Niger Republic President to beg President Buhari to intervene.

“The point we are raising is that there is subtle plot to drag the president into the activities of the tribunal and we feel this is not good for our democracy.”

It added that the attempt “is nothing but a deliberate attempt to belittle the office of the president and a move that is contrary to the president’s well known principles of not interfering with the wheel of justice.”

The statement, however, noted that the group was optimistic that the plan would fail as the president would not succumb to such undemocratic principles.