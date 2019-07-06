Yobe Pays N56.7m Terminal Benefits

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni has approved payment of N56.7 million to families of 42 deceased local government staff as part of their terminal benefits. The approval for the payment was given on Thursday as part of the governor’s total approval of N228.9 million to 198 local government retirees. A press release by the Director-General for Press Affairs to the governor, Mallam Abdullahi Bego said: “His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of l98 local government retirees.”

The release issued on Thursday evening added that: “Of this number, 42 are deceased members of staff and their benefits, totaling N56, 682, 230.15, will be paid to their next of kin. The balance of N172, 231, 020.04 will be paid to the remaining 156 beneficiaries,” according to the press release. Bego said: “The governor’s approval follows the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.