PAC Floats Foundation, Targets Economic Growth

Leading Proprietary Investment Company, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited, PACHoldings, has strengthened its committment to growth and development in the country with the launch of PAC Foundation.

Driving at social good, the foundation sought to, amongst others , enhance performance and output in four key areas of the economy including education, environment, health care and economic empowerment.

The foundation was officially unveiled on the sidelines of the maiden edition of the company’s forum,themed, “The Earth, Our Business and The Future’.

The forum involved industry experts across the private and public sectors,from both within and outside the country,who lent their voices to environmental issues in an extensive panel discussion.

Present at the forum, the Executive Governor of Lagos State,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu,who also unveiled the foundation, lauded the organisation for thinking in the direction of the initiative which he said is in the benefit of all.

Addressing forum’s theme that bothers on environmental issues, Sanwo- Olu who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, blamed human actions for environmental degradation.

According to him,there is urgent need for humans to strike an equilibrium between their actions today and their effects on the sustainability of the environment towards the future.

He said,” At this juncture, government and businesses whose activities impact more on the environment needs to explore technological innovations to carry out their activities such that won’t jeopardize human lives and the planet sustainability “

Stressing that environmental issues is one of collaboration rather than isolation, Chairman of PAC Holdings, Dolapo Atekoja ,stated that issues of climate change and environmental sustainability was such that required serious attention,which was why the organisation has made environmental issues one of the key pillars of it corporate social responsibilities focus.

Chief Executive Officer the firm, Mr.Chris Oshiafi , urged investors to tap into eco friendly Investment opportunities present in environmental waste such as:off grid solutions,solar,renewable energy and waste management, amongst others.

He also pledged support for government programmes that aligned with any of the set objectives of the foundation.

“We are prepared to support ‘Green’ projects in Nigeria such as recycling and tree planting initiatives, community sanitation and the likes. We have also concluded to engage in neighborhood health drives whilst fostering economic empowerment through vocational training and subsidizing vocational tools,” he added.