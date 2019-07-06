PAC Floats Foundation, Targets Economic Growth

0

Leading Proprietary Investment Company, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited, PACHoldings,  has strengthened its committment to growth and development in the country with the launch of PAC Foundation.

Driving at social good, the foundation sought to,  amongst others , enhance performance and output in four key areas of the economy  including education, environment, health care and economic empowerment.

The  foundation was officially unveiled   on the sidelines of the maiden edition of the company’s forum,themed, “The Earth, Our Business and The Future’.

The forum   involved  industry experts across the private and public sectors,from both  within and outside the country,who lent their voices to environmental issues  in an extensive panel discussion.

Present at the forum, the Executive Governor of Lagos State,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu,who  also unveiled the foundation, lauded the organisation for thinking in the direction of the initiative which he said is in the benefit of all.

Addressing forum’s theme that bothers on environmental issues,  Sanwo- Olu who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, blamed human actions for environmental degradation.

According to him,there is urgent need for humans to strike an equilibrium between their  actions today and their effects on the sustainability of the environment towards the future.

He said,”  At this juncture, government and businesses whose activities impact more on the environment needs to explore technological innovations  to  carry out  their activities such that won’t jeopardize human lives and the planet sustainability “

Stressing that environmental issues  is one of collaboration rather than isolation, Chairman of PAC Holdings, Dolapo Atekoja ,stated that  issues  of climate change and environmental sustainability was such that required serious attention,which was why the organisation has made environmental issues one of the key pillars of it corporate social responsibilities focus.

Chief Executive Officer  the firm, Mr.Chris Oshiafi , urged investors to tap into eco friendly Investment opportunities present in environmental waste such as:off grid solutions,solar,renewable energy and waste management, amongst others.

He also pledged support for government programmes that aligned with any of the set objectives of the foundation.

“We are prepared to support ‘Green’ projects in Nigeria such as recycling and tree planting initiatives, community sanitation and the likes. We have also concluded to engage in neighborhood health drives whilst fostering economic empowerment through vocational training and subsidizing vocational tools,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR