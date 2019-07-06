Jelani, Oyeyemi to Guide Proceedings at NAJA’s July 25 Capacity Building Seminar

The Director General, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, two very important players in the nation’s automotive and transportation sectors, will lead proceedings at this year’s capacity building seminar of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

The 2019 edition of this annual training workshop will hold on Thursday, July 25, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos.

During the one-day comprehensive training programme, experienced technical trainers and facilitators will teach the automotive reporter basic principles of mechatronics, automotive maintenance, electrical/electronic systems and air-conditioning systems.

A university don will also be taking a look at the contemporary automotive policy as well as zero tariff, while an insurance company will be dwelling on transport insurance amongst other relevant industry related issues.

According to the organising committee of the workshop, the event will also provide avenue for critical stakeholders to ventilate on some of the burning issues in the auto industry and hopefully proffer a way forward.

Julie Chi-Nwaoha, chairperson of this year’s event, said the auto industry is one fundamental industry in Nigeria that cannot be ignored because of its huge contribution to the nation’s economy.