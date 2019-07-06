It’s Testimony that Judiciary is on Course, Says Asiwaju Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commended the Supreme Court over Friday’s judgment affirming the victory of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, saying the verdict was a further testimony that the judiciary was firmly on course and works in synch with the people aspiration.

He said in spite of the “intimidation, unnecessary accusations and rumour-mongering, the apex court lived to its billing by dispensing justice without fear or favour.”

Asiwaju Tinubu congratulated Governor Oyetola, urging him to be magnanimous in victory, extend his hands of fellowship to the Peoples Democratic Party and continue to unite the people.

According to him, with the electoral case now laid to rest, governance can now begin in full swing and the people of Osun can begin to reap the fruits of the government they voted to put in place.

In the statement entitled ‘Supreme Court Verdict on Osun: Testimony That Judiciary is on Course’, he personally signed, the APC leader said:

“Today (Friday’s) Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is a further testimony that our judiciary is firmly on course and works in synch with the people aspiration. The judgment has further vindicated the judiciary as unbiased, independent and impartial.

“In spite of the intimidation, unnecessary accusations and rumour-mongering, the apex court lived to its billing by dispensing justice without fear or favour. The court did not rule based on any hearsay but acted on the basis of the merits and demerits of the case before it. The Supreme Court and the judiciary therefore deserve our commendation for it has further strengthened the democratic process.

“On the issue of the Electoral Act, it is only the INEC, as the electoral body, that can apply the law appropriately with respect to elections. “This, the commission did rightly. It discharged itself creditably on the Osun election.

“The decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over Osun governorship and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor. Now, governance can begin in full swing and the people of Osun can begin to reap the fruits of the government they voted to put in place.

“I congratulate Governor Oyetola for his steadfastness and for remaining calm while the electoral case lasted. I commend the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course. I urge them to continue to assist the security agencies in maintaining and sustaining the peace.

“Governor Oyetola should be magnanimous in victory, extend his hands of fellowship to the Peoples Democratic Party and continue to unite the people.

“The All Progressives Congress must be commended for standing firmly behind the governor. Also, PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have exercised and exhausted their rights as expected of them. I praise them for their doggedness.

“It is now time to rally round and join hands with the government to move Osun to the Next Level”.

