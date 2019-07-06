Glo’s Amebo offers 5 times Value on Every Recharge

In line with its tradition of always adding value to its customers, Nigeria’s innovative telecommunications company, Globacom, has introduced a new recharge offer tagged “Glo Amebo”.

Like the name suggests, “Glo Amebo” empowers subscribers to talk endlessly by giving them five times the value of whatever amount they spend on recharge. The bonus can be used to call all networks to share information, buy and sell products as well as do whatever catches their fancies. For example, N100 recharge gives the customer N500 value, while a recharge of N1,000 will give N5,000 value.

Globacom said subscribers interested in the offer should dial *555*PIN# to receive the mouth-watering 5 times value “to talk belleful (satisfactorily) on all networks”.

The character “Amebo” was made popular by veteran actress, Ibidun Allison, who played the role in the classic drama series “Village Headmaster” aired on the network of NTA. The character was a quintessential gossip tattling endlessly about people’s secrets. The Glo “Amebo” offer underscores the unlimited power being given to subscribers to talk as long as they want.

“Glo Amebo” recharge is being introduced on the heels of the star-studded “We got people talking” TVC which is an exciting rejuvenation of the popular sing-along jingle created by Globacom nine years ago.

It will be recalled that customer-centric Globacom pioneered Per Second Billing at inception over fifteen years ago and has always made the welfare and empowerment of its customers a cornerstone of its products and services which are affordable and available anywhere in the country.