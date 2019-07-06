Atiku to Adeleke: We’ll Stand  by You, No Matter What

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP), Atiku Abubakar yesterday said that he would stand with the defeated party’s Osun State governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that upheld Gboyoga Oyetola as the duly elected Governor of Osun State, Atiku said, “I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days.”

In a statement he signed, Atiku said, “The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over. However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party is not over and cannot be overlooked.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

“Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be,” Atiku said.