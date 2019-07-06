Apata, Adegboruwa, Rhodes-Vivour, Ogbole, 35 Others Make SAN List

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Adedayo Apata, wife of Supreme Court Justice, Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos based human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a former Board Member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , Paul Ogbole and 35 others were yesterday conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The rank was conferred on them by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) which found them worthy in conduct, character and performance in the legal profession.

Others conferred with the title are; Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof Alphonsus Alubo, Prof Maman Lawan, Prof Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nurudeen and John Asoluka.

Also conferred are; Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana, Ama Etuwewe, Oladipo Olasope, Leslie Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe and Andrew Hutton.

Also on the list released at the Supreme Court yesterday are; Olukayode Enitan, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Usman Sule, Saffiya Badamasi, Echezona Etiaba, Godwin Omoaka and Emeka Ozoani.

Others include Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aikhunnegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court who is also Secretary of the LPPC, Hadizatu Mustapha, while making the appointees public disclosed that a total of 117 legal practitioners across the country applied for the rank.

Mustapha added that 80 were shortlisted for interview before the successful candidates were picked. Adding that two out of the four women who applied were awarded.

She also noted that out of the 38 awardees, three were from the academics.

The successful candidates would be inaugurated September this year.