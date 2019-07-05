Smile 360 at NHEA Awards

Mary Nnah

For the fifth year consecutively, leading dental and orthodontic clinic, Smile360 has bagged the award for the ‘Best Dental Service Provider’ of the year at the 2019 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, which held recently in Lagos.

The award was received by Smile360 Clinical Director Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho, who was accompanied by some of her team members on stage.

Spreading the news of the win and expressing her zeal to do more, Traore-Shumbusho took to social media to state,

“On behalf of the Smile360 team, I, Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho, would like to use this medium to thank our supporters for helping us bring the NHEA 2019 ‘Dental Service Provider of the Year’ award home for the fifth time in a row.

“This marks our fifth consecutive win, and it says a lot about our efforts and contributions to dentistry in the country.”

Well-wishers were seen responding with congratulatory messages with many patients asserting to the commendable works of the clinic.

One wrote; “Congratulations Dr. Amy! You have taken dental care to another level. Appreciate your service and the excellent staff you have! I am still rocking my braces with style.”

The founder/clinical director followed up with a heart-warming speech which was posted on her page; briefly narrating the inception of Smile360 and appreciating supporters and lovers of the clinic as well as the NHEA committee for recognising their unyielding efforts and contribution to dentistry in the country.

The award would mark Smile360’s fifth consecutive win at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards; starting with the first win in 2015 then 2016, 2017 and 2018, 2019; all in the ‘Best Dental Service Provider of the Year Category’.

The clinic offers an array of world-class treatment, using surfeit of cutting edge equipment – some of them include, Invisalign, endontic treatment, Digital Smile Design, cosmetic dentistry, implants, Hollywood smile, among others.

Traore-Shumbusho has continuously stated the clinic’s foremost goal, describing it as an unwavering effort to change the way dentistry is perceived in Nigeria and Africa at large.