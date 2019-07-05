Nigeria to Upset Form Book against Cameroon, Says Kanu

Former Super Eagles Captain and one of the Soccer Ambassadors selected by Confederation of African Football (CAF) to AFCON 2019, Nwanwko Kanu, has tipped Nigeria to overcome the Cameroon hurdle to reach the next stage of the tournament.

The two African rivals go head to head at the Alexandria stadium tomorrow in one of the second round matches of the tournament and the former African Footballer of the Year said the Super Eagles have all it takes to win against their traditional foes, Cameroon in the match.

“It is always good when the team is written off in a big match of this magnitude and we have a way of coming on top against all expectations. From what I have seen of the team in the build up to this match, I think they are mentally focused to grind the result here in Alexandria.

“I will urged all Nigerians to stand behind the team because we have done it before and it’s achievable again when we come up against them, Super Eagles players will surely stand against all element of magical errors and get the result from the epic encounter,” he remarked at the team’s hotel lobby last night.

Kanu, who has been invited by the NFF as one of the motivators to the team recalled his experience in 2004 tournament in Tunisia when Super Eagles came up against Cameroon the then defending champions of the tournament at same stage of the tournament.

“Nobody gave us a chance to stand against them for even 45 minutes because the Cameroonian side led by Rigobert Song, Samuel Etoo, Raymond Kalla and the rest of the team were the toast of fans during the tournament.

“We had a plan which was to believe in ourselves and even when we conceded the first goal midway in the first half, we knew that the match was not yet over and we equalized shortly before the end of the half before we buried them with a late goal towards the end of the match in Monastery Stadium,” Kanu recalled.