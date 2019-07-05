Lawan: Ninth Assembly will Pass Petroleum Industry Bill Soon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has given an assurance that the age-long Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) will be given priority by the Ninth National Assembly.

He said necessary machinery has been set in motion towards ensuring passage of the contentious bill very shortly.

Lawan, who made this disclosure while receiving in audience the Managing Director of Exxon Mobil Group of Companies, Mr. Paul McGrath, gave an assurance of a conclusive reform in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, saying the National Assembly will quicken the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill for the benefit of all.

He said several attempts were made by previous assemblies but the bill was not passed

According to him, “we came closer in the eighth assembly; we did better than previous assemblies; unfortunately, we ran out of time.

“We have vibrant team now; I promise Nigerians, we will start as soon as we inaugurate our committee and they will start the work on the PIB. This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this bill beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate. We demand your collaboration, we will work together in the interest of the country and everyone, “, he further said

Lawan also used the forum to call on multinational companies who operate in the Niger Delta region to as a matter of priority intensify efforts on their corporate social responsibility.

Speaking earlier, McGrath, said the multinational firm was always ready to work with the parliament on the reform in the oil sector.

MaGrath promised the unalloyed support for Nigeria and her people saying, “we look forward to closer working relationship with the Ninth National Assembly and in particularly the Senate and we will support the reform in the industry and our commitment is intact.”