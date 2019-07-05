Eko Disco Boss Bags Fellowship at Nigerian Society of Engineers

Nume Ekeghe

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi has been conferred as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the umbrella body of the engineering profession in Nigeria.

The conferment took place at the Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The ceremony which included a lecture delivered by the Director of Science and Technology of the African Union, Dr Mohammed Kyari themed “Engineering, Professionalism and Nation Building”, saw 39 other distinguished engineers also honoured with the prestigious status of fellow of the NSE.

This recognition came off the heels of Fadeyibi’s participation and contributions in the field of engineering.

Fadeyibi is a seasoned performer and achiever whose experience spans over two decades with massive impact, especially in the power sector.

Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of EKEDC, he was the Managing Director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and served as a Director at General Electric Nigeria.

Reacting to his conferment, the EKEDC boss said “I am humbled by this recognition, and I will say the engineering field is such a dynamic and diverse field. I am happy about the progress that has been made in the field in Nigeria and I am sure that soon enough, we’ll be at par with the leading technologies in the world”.