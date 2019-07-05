Buhari Orders Immediate Reinforcement of Security in Katsina

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja ordered an immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in his homestead of Katsina as well as the prosecution of perpetrators of violence which claimed some lives in the state on Wednesday.

In a statement, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking laws into their hands by resorting to violence at every provocation.

He also said Buhari warned the herdsmen returning from the South as a result of the rainy season to respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers while the communities must also desist from attacking herdsmen.

According to the statement, the president commiserated with families which lost their loved ones in the attacks from herdsmen, assuring the state that the security structure will be further strengthened to avoid unnecessary violence between herdsmen and communities.

“President Buhari, who commended the State Government for providing logistic support to security outfits to carry out their operations of protecting innocent citizens, said the Federal Government will continue to create enabling environment for citizens to go about their businesses without fear of harassments or violence.