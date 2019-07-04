Union Bank, JAN to Empower Adolescent Girls

Solomon Elusoji

As part of its commitment to empowering young girls in Nigeria, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced plan to partner with a non-profit organisation, the Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to organise the annual LEAD Camp, a week-long program designed to identify, convene and coach exceptional female students from across the country.

Union Bank had partnered with JAN for the past four edition.

LEAD Camp’s mission is to inspire and empower young girls to become high-achieving women leaders. In order to achieve this mission, the participants are taken through a series of activities including leadership workshops, panel sessions and media projects administered by HOD consulting, a global leadership development company that serves Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Nigeria.

The girls have the opportunity to engage in enlightening discussions with Union Bank employees and other leading women from the private and public sectors in Nigeria. They also participate in conceptualisation and development sessions to discuss critical issues such as career, financial literacy and health, including secual reproductive health.

In the past 18 years, JAN has curated the event to nurture young girls in Nigeria on their journey to becoming successful women. This year would not be different as 50 girls are expected to be hosted at the camp from the 7th to 13th of July 2019, in the initiative sponsored by Union Bank.

Speaking on the program, Executive Director of JA Nigeria, Simi Nwogugu, emphasised the impact created by LEAD camp thus far and thanked Union Bank for their unwavering support and commitment to the cause. “The LEAD Camp’s effect on the participants is phenomenal,” Nwogugu said.

Also commenting on Union Bank’s continued support for the LEAD Camp initiative, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said the program provides the bank with the opportunity to “cultivate and encourage a strong leadership mentality” in young girls while preparing them to “fill leadership positions in the future.”