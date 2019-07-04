Don’t Test House’ Resolve, Gbajabiamila Warns Aggrieved Lawmakers

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The drama that started in the House of Representatives Wednesday has continued with the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, approving the Votes and Proceedings of event of the previous day.

Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda representing Obio/ Akpor federal constituency, Rivers State repeated efforts to raise a point of order were turned down by the Speaker who said he was not seated on his allotted seat.

Gbajabiamila enjoined lawmakers to be mindful of Order 9 Rule 4 and Order 10 of House Rule.

He said: “There are allocated seats, if you are not seated on alloted seats you will not be recognised

“Do not test the resolve of this House, if you test the resolve of this House you will have the cause to regret it.”

More details shortly…