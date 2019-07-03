PDP Condemns Assault on Woman, Summons Senator Abbo

Atiku asks the senator to apologise, says leaders must lead by example

By Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Senator Elisha Abbo over his role in a CCTV footage relating to allegations of malfeasance that resulted in malhandling of a nursing mother who is a sales girl in a sex toy shop in Abuja

Also, the presidential candidate of PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the senator in question to make an open apology as his action was inexcusable.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, summoned Senator Abbo, stating that “the party as a law-abiding and upstanding party, detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.

“Our party is also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.

“Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP however holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude”.

The spokesperson of PDP said that in the light of this, “the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summoned Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.

“In the same vein, the party has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate.

“The PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly our women and cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.

“The PDP therefore assures Nigerians that it will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public office”.

In the same manner, Atiku called on Senator Abbo to apologise. In his verified personal tweet message, the former vice president said, ” I advise him to personally apologize and voluntarily go to the police by showing good example”.

He also called on his party, the PDP to take necessary action and ensure that the law takes its full course.

According to Afiku, “I have seen the alleged assault video involving Senator Elisha Aboo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the senator quite well. Buy the law is clear and leaders must lead by example”.