International Breweries Unveils Foundation

The 2019 edition of Kickstart, a youth entrepreneurship programme that empowers young people with the financial muscle and training to implement different entrepreneurial ventures, was flagged off recently by International Breweries Plc, a member of ABInBev while also unveiling its new foundation, International Breweries Foundation.

Kickstart was introduced by International Breweries Plc in 2016, to empower young entrepreneurs with the wherewithal to kick-start their business ventures with the understanding that the growth of Nigeria increasingly depends on the ability of its enterprising youth population to unlock their entrepreneurial potential. The initiative, which was previously only available to youths in the South East and South West, is now open to all youths across Nigeria. The expansion of coverage followed the newly established International Breweries Foundation which has consolidated the management of all corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives of the company.

The 2019 edition was expected to focus mainly on entrepreneurs in the critical areas of agriculture, recycling, manufacturing, healthcare, education, ICT, water stewardship, climate action and crafts among others.

The initiative underscores the company’s support for Nigeria’s attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially goal 5 and 8 in particular which focus on decent work and economic growth.