Buhari Commiserates with Victims of Benue Tanker Explosion

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja condoled with the government and people of Benue State on the tanker explosion, which claimed some lives in Ahumbe village, along Makurdi – Aliade road on Monday.

The president, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he was saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives, which could clearly have been avoided.

Adesina also said Buhari commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.

“The President calls on Nigerians to be careful in handling incendiary materials, especially petroleum products in order to avoid needless casualties.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery,” he added.