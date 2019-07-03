Benin Disco Assures Customers over TCN Station Gutted by Fire

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC) has assured customers, especially those in Edo State, that the fire incident which occurred on Sunday at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station in Benin, the Edo State capital, would not in any way affect the supply of electricity to them.

The fire incident initially caused a partial system collapse as the gutted TCN station is interconnected to other TCN locations across the country.

However, normalcy in terms of power supply was restored later in the day as spirited efforts by stakeholders at the instance of BEDC yielded positive result as the fire was eventually put off same day.

The Disco said the TCN had since the incident been wheeling electricity to its feeders in all BEDC locations, stressing that customers without power supply may be due to either load management schedule or local technical fault in their locations, among other sundry reasons.

It said that no specific location was affected in terms of power supply due to the fire incident and commended customers for their understanding and cooperation over the fire incident.

The company specifically commended some of its strategic stakeholders and customers who responded to its clarion call for assistance during the inferno, including the University of Benin (UNIBEN), the Nigerian Integrated Power Plant, Ogorode, Sapele, Delta State, the Sapele Power Station Fire Service, the Edo State Government Fire Service and the Delta State Fire Service.

Others who responded to the call for assistance, according the BEDC were: IDSL Benin, NPDC Fire Service Department, Nigerian Air Force Base Benin, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), and the Nigerian School of Army Supply and Transport Ugbowo, Benin.