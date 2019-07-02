Oyo ADC Guber Candidate, Lanlehin, Withdraws from Coalition with Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last election in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Tuesday withdrew from the agreement he and his party had with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Lanlehin and other governorship candidates of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Sharafadeen Alli and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had formed an alliance with Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The parties had adopted Makinde as their governorship candidate against the candidate of the APC, Chief Bayo Adelabu.

THISDAY learnt that there was a ‘sharing formula’ before the agreement was sealed.

But Lanlehin, in a statement by his media office Tuesday, said he was opting out because of Makinde’s non-compliance with the spirit and letters of the terms of agreement reached before the gubernatorial poll.

He however said his party, the ADC, is at liberty to remain in the coalition, and believes it should, in fact, remain.

The statement read: “Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (Solan), Oyo State Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) hereby announces forthwith, his personal withdrawal from the coalition he has with Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor.

“Recall that Senator Lanlehin, former Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joined forces with other opposition parties’ governorship candidates to back Makinde, and the gubernatorial victory was thereupon resounding.

“Lanlehin, who hinged his decision to quit the coalition on what he termed Governor Makinde’s non compliance with the spirit and letters of the terms of the gubernatorial pre-election agreement reached, however maintains that his party, the ADC is at liberty to remain in the coalition, and believes it should, in fact, remain.

“Lanlehin, going forward, states that while he remains a committed member of the ADC, he would adopt a ‘siddon look’ posture in the governance of Oyo State and allied matters.”