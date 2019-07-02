Nestle Unveils ‘Maggi Signature’ Brand

Oluchi Chibuzor

Nestle Nigeria has unveils its latest product known as ‘Maggi Signature’ as it continues to promote healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the official launch recently in Sagamu, Ogun State, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Nestle Nigeria, Mauricio Alarcon, said it was specially designed for the Nigeria cuisine.

He said the addition of the ‘Maggi Signature’ range to the company’s product portfolio was in line with maggi simply good commitments.

Alarcon, added that the commitment includes using familiar and common ingredients, which is another step towards fulfilling their ambitions to help individuals and families live healthier, happier lives.

“At Nestle, we continue to support families to make healthier food choices every day by consistently delivering high quality nutritious products and providing nutrition education. Our aim is to encourage and support families to choose healthier lifestyles. This is in line with our purpose which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future,”he said.

Meanwhile, Nestle Nigeria Category Manager, Culinary, Nwando Ajene, noted that, Maggi Signature Jollof, Miya and Pottage were designed to help take everyday Nigerian dish to the next level, adding that the product had been tailored to suit the local tastes and cooking habits of the different regions countrywide.

“Signature Jollof seasoning helps the authentic party Jollof, Signature Miya accentuates the zoin taste of your favourite northern soups while Signature ‘Pottage’ seasoning brings to life that ‘correct pottage taste,’ Ajene added.

On his part, the Secretary to the Ogun state Government (SSG),Mr. Olatokunbo Talabi, reaffirms the state’s commitment in providing an enabling environment that would ensure the growth of already existing businesses and promote new investments, adding the State Governor had taken note of the major roads leading into industrial estates such as the Atan-Agbara road, Ota industrial estate intra-road, Ogijo-Sagamu road and especially Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway.

“Unarguably, Nestle is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. Your presence in Agbara area of our state since 1981, has contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the state, in particular, and Nigeria, in general,” he said.