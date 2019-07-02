Google Trains 300 on Digital Marketing in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Google has trained 300 National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) members on digital marketing and data management in Katsina State. The training which was organised under its Digital Skills Africa (DSA) initiative, would expose the NYSC members to business opportunities in digital networking and promote social economic activities in the country.

The facilitator of the training, Maryan Nkwocho, described the training as an opportunity for the corp members to sharpen their skills on social networking, marketing and how to advertise their products via internet.

She reiterated that the online giant was expected to train 10 million African youths in order to promote entrepreneurial skills that would add value to their lives, adding that the era of manual marketing was gone.

“This is a computer age as everything in this century has been digitalised. The digital skills training is powered by google in partnership with Mind the Gap to empower African youth on how to use web to browse in marketing products, brands and other online advert.

“The training will also enable the participant to learn how to protect an account, how to improve on the use of internet, how to manage data, web design and other online marketing activities”.