We Don’t Owe PDP Explanation on Buhari’s Cabinet, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it does not owe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) any explanation on the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the comment by PDP’s spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, alleging that there is infighting among APC leaders because of appointments and “booty sharing,” the spokesman of the ruling APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, asked the PDP to engage his party on issues and not “idle talk.”

He said it is taking too long for the PDP to learn how to play politics as an opposition party.

“Judging by the latest antics and laughable allegations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is now clear that the rejected party has again resumed its idle chatter and specious remarks. How long will it take PDP to learn proper opposition politics?” Issa-Onilu asked.

“PDP’s allegation of ‘infighting’ within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidency over appointments is the latest of shameful interventions of PDP in our nation’s affairs. The party that was sent into a state of shock following the outcome of the National Assembly election is now accusing APC of infighting.

“The accusation is coming from the PDP that failed to rally its members to support its own candidates for principal offices at the National Assembly. Perhaps, to the delusional PDP, it is a sign of division within our rank to successfully mobilize our members behind our candidates for the National Assembly election.

“While the APC does not owe the PDP any explanation on the modalities for appointments, we assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would always appoint deserving individuals who share our progressive ideals and Change Agenda into positions.”