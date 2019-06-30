Oil Top Player, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Celebrates At 52

In one of his oft-quoted witty sayings, Touaxia Vang said: “Don’t celebrate how old you are, celebrate the years you survived.”

Indeed, celebrated businessman and oil magnate, Wale Tinubu, as Vang counseled, did not just celebrate his 52nd birthday last week Wednesday, June 26, but his bitter-sweet experiences in his earthly sojourn so far.

No doubt, dark-complexioned Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc, has been on a roller-coaster ride, having worked very hard to live his beautiful dreams.

Though he has not yet penned his autobiography and no one has yet knitted his biography either, the truth is the “birthday boy” can never be in a short supply of interesting tales to delight his invited guests on the occasion.

He had set forth at dawn after he bagged a Master’s degree in Law from the prestigious London School of Economics and returned to Nigeria at 22 to attend the Nigeria Law School.

Upon completion, he began his career with his family law firm, K.O. Tinubu and Co, where he specialised in corporate petroleum law. But his story would later take a dramatic turn in 1994 when he co-founded Ocean & Oil Limited.

Today, his emergence as a world-acclaimed businessman did not come as a surprise to those who knew him early in life. “As a highly intelligent man, Wale Tinubu began to exhibit a high level of skills and attitude very early in life,” a source said, adding, “When he dabbled into business many years ago, his clear vision was to lead the company as a leading indigenous exploration and production player on the African continent; and today, he has achieved that dream.” Interestingly, in the past 25 years, he has remained in the public consciousness for his philanthropic gestures, amongst others, while the company has been rated highly by industry players for its adherence to corporate social responsibilities and trailblazing feats.