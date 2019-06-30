Marriage Made in Heaven: Tony Elumelu Serenades Wife

To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to be loved by the person you love is everything. That is why although Tony Elumelu, chairman of Transcorp, cannot count himself the richest or the man with the greatest investments, with his wife of many years and pillar of support by his side, he feels like he has everything. Little wonder the billionaire does not miss any chance to show the world how much she means to him.

The extent of his love and appreciation for his lady love was on full display few days back as the man used to boardroom talks transformed into an impromptu poet as he serenaded his wife Dr Vivian Awele Elumelu when she turned a year older. Heartfelt and loving words of praise for Awele were splashed all over his social media handles as the business guru described her as the backbone and the undisputed Queen of his kingdom while wishing her many more years of impactful existence.

It was an eye opener for many who hadn’t been exposed to the UBA chairman’s romantic side. Unknown to many who think he merely keeps a trophy wife at home, he treats Awele as an equal and always carries her along in every major decision concerning his multiple business concerns. She is even actively involved with Elumelu’s umbrella company Heirs Holdings where she serves as the overseer of the healthcare investments arm.

Awele, a renowned expert in the medical field, specifically holds sway atop Avon Healthcare Limited and Avon Medical Services Limited. Her medical experiences are in the areas of medicine, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology and emergency medicine. Her commitment and dedication towards a risk-free childhood for the African child has attracted global attention, leading Gavi, an influential global health organization, to appoint her its Champion for Immunization in Africa.

Since she met and married Tony in 1993, each offspring — they have seven together, and every tribulation — they have weathered many, has further increased their love and dependence on one another. For Tony as for Awele, theirs is a marriage made in heaven. The roots are deep, the covenant is solid, love is sweet, life is hard, and God is good.