Makinde Uncovers N150bn Debt in Oyo

Says former governor sets traps for him

Threatens to expose Ajimobi, aides

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde Saturday disclosed that his immediate predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi left over N150 billion in both domestic and foreign debt for the state.

Makinde revealed the state’s debt stock on a special radio programme in Ibadan to mark to mark his first 30 days in office, noting that his administration might be forced to expose the atrocities committed by the administration.

He said most of the debts were expended on questionable projects that did not add value to the people of the state, stating that this would not deter him from delivering his electioneering campaign promises.

He said, “When we came in, we met the state’s financial book in the red with over N150 billion debts, which include $100 million.

“While this debt is quite huge and could be a booby trap the last administration set up for us, my administration will do everything possible to overcome this challenge and deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.”

Makinde said some of the political office holders who served under the last administration left with government property, saying if he revealed the atrocities committed by the administration, most officials served under it would be stoned.

He said, “It is true that some of those who served in the last administration went away with government property and we have called on them to return the property as they do not belong to them or Seyi Makinde but the people of the state.

“Why I expect them to comply with this directive, it is in their own interest to keep quiet or else they will themselves to blame if I reveal their atrocities. The last APC administration bought a brand new vehicle for former Head of service in February 2019 and went away with them in May, leaving the new Head of Service without official vehicles.”

The governor said no government was doing workers any favour by paying their salary as at when due, stating that he would be fully committed to paying salary of workers in the state by the 25th of every month.

He said, “Workers deserve their wages. Within 24 hours of my assumption of office, I signed off May salary. We will not toy with the welfare of workers. Training and retraining will be prioritized. All promotions will be backed up by letters and the necessary emoluments. Workers will be motivated under this administration.”

On the proscription of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the governor said the administration “is not out to stop the road transport workers from working to survive and feed their family.”

Rather, Makinde explained that what “is paramount to my government is peace of the state which the two factions of the transport union are out to disturb.”