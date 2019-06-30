Big Brother Naija Season 4 Officially Opens

By Vanessa Obioha

Despite the slight delay, the much anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija officially kicked off on a high note and a the surprising announcement that the housemates will be spending 99 days in the famous and new Big Brother Naija House. Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed this towards the end of the show, stating that Big Brother “is so impressed by the housemates that he has decided to add another extra week.” Usually, housemates spend 90 days in the house. With this new tweak, viewers will be excited to see how the 21 housemates will endure the long stay.

The first three housemates that were introduced to the audience were Khafi, Omashola and Avala. Other housemates in the house include Frodd (Fresh and Odd), Ike, Nelson, Jackeye,Sir Dee, Tuoyo, Kimoprah, Isilomo, Mike, Jeff, Tacha, Seyi, Thelma, Esther, Mercy, Diane, Gedoni and Ella.

The housemates are a interesting mix of personalities. There is Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, Tuoyo, a psychotherapist and part-time stripper, beauty queen and King like Nelson and Kimoprah, and Khafi, a Nigerian-London based police officer, video-vixen Mercy, fashion designer Gedoni, social media sensation Tacha and the British athlete Mike. They exude confidence and has their eyes set on the coveted golden prize N60 million and the enviable title of Big Brother Naija House.

With a theme like ‘Pepper Dem’, the coming days will reveal what degree the housemates will bring the spice in the house. Already some of the housemates like Isilomo, Khafi, Nelson, Esther who said she is all fire and thunder, Mercy who dropped jaws with sheer see-through gown are poised to kick off the drama in the house. The live show also featured performances from Burna Boy, Teni and Zlatan.

For the first time in the history of the Big Brother Naija show, a state-of-the-art house was built in Nigeria to efficiently accommodate the needs of show. Except in 2006 when it had its maiden audition, other Big Brother Naija editions have held in South Africa. The organisers MultiChoice Nigeria earlier this year announced the plans to bring the show home.

Armed with the right facility and technology to transmit the show all over the continent where the company operates, the Big Brother Naija House touted as the best in the continent will now serve as the venue for other African countries as well. Extreme measures are taken to avoid any mishap in the coming days and future shows.

Sponsored by Bet9ja, the winner of the season 4 of the Big Brother Naija smile home with a N30m cash prize; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy Bet9ja.

The show which can be watched on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 will feature Live eviction every Sunday.