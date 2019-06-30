Bandits Kill 11 Persons in Katsina Communities 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits have reportedly killed no fewer than 11 persons in nine communities of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The communities invaded by the hoodlums included Pauwa, Katoge, Danhayi, Gidan Guge, Kaurawa, Jan Bago, Kadanya, Gidan Kwaki and Lambar Kantoma.

The fresh onslaught on the communities, according to local sources occurred on Saturday at about 6:23 p.m, when the hoodlums numbering about 70 invaded the communities on motorcycles.

Confirming the development to THISDAY on Sunday, a member of staff of the council who pleaded anonymity, said: “The bandits attacked nine villages and killed 11 persons yesterday (Saturday) evening and raped many women in the communities.”

The source added that many women and children were declared missing after the invasion, saying those injured were receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

When contacted, the Katsina State police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying seven persons were killed and two are currently receiving treatment.

“The bandits came with more than 100 motorcycles and each of the motorcycles carried three persons armed with AK47. We got the information late and already the bandits had layed ambush for the security operatives,” he said.

He added that security personnel had been deployed in the villages to restore peace, while the hoodlums were being trailed to their hideouts by the police and military personnel to arrest them.

Isah appealed to residents of the state to always help the police with positive information on criminals’ hideouts for urgent interventions.

Disturbed by the carnage, hundreds of aggrieved youths on Sunday besieged Kankara town and blocked major roads leading to the council for about three hours.