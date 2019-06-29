Group: Kyari’s Detractors Disturbed by His Fierce Loyalty to Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A group called Friends and Admirers of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, has commended his complete loyalty to his principal, saying his detractors are perturbed by his fierce independence of thought.

A statement issued yesterday by Mr. Adekola Adeyemi on behalf of the group, said that those who feel threatened by his noble qualities and his unapologetic socialist ideological leanings cannot engage with him in ideological and policy discourse but could only publicly hurl lies, insults and unfounded innuendoes.

He insisted that those who see the country gradually and irreversibly becoming a place where opportunities are fairly accessible to everyone and where hard work and creative value addition are rewarded must speak up and stoutly defend public servants like Kyari.

Adeyemi stated: “Since his appointment as Chief of Staff, he has maintained the same spartan lifestyle he has been known for throughout his entire professional career, which anyone who has known him over the period will testify to.

“His detractors are perturbed by his fierce independence of thought. He keeps things simple. He focuses on substance not form. He fearlessly protects the President from anything or anyone he believes to be against the national interest, including groups and persons that have for decades used influence and access to Government to enrich themselves at the expense of the national interest.

“Little wonder, those who feel threatened by these noble qualities and his unapologetic socialist ideological leanings, cannot engage with him in ideological and policy discourse but can only publicly hurl lies, insults and unfounded innuendoes and accusations of impropriety at him in a desperate effort to smear his reputation.

“Having watched the drama playing out from the sidelines, we believe it is time for those who know the truth to speak up. Whispers and innuendoes have been unanswered for far too long, and are gradually turning into a crowd baying for blood with falsehoods driving tempers high. This is wrong and must be stopped.”