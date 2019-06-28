Reekado Banks Brings the Music to Trace Live

At Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, tonight, the ex Mavin artiste Reekado Banks will be delivering a spectacular show on the Trace Live Stage.

Tagged ‘I Am’, Banks will be taking the audience on a musical journey, sharing his experience as an artist while showcasing this artistry.

With hits such as ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’, and ‘Oluwa ni’, Trace Live with Reekado Banks promises an evening of exceptionally mixed cocktails, social networking, glitz, glamour, and the epic sounds from Reekado Banks.

Trace live is an intimate live show that has provided a platform for artistes to own the center stage, showcasing the instrumental ensemble of their songs through a live performance with the support of a live band and also made it possible for each artiste to tell the story of their journey. It is partnered by Bolanle Austen Peters and Cabal Entertainment.