Nollywood Stakeholders Geared for French Nigerian Cinema Days

A slew of Nollywood stakeholders will be speaking at the upcoming French Nigerian Cinema Days. Scheduled for July 2 and 3 at the new Alliance Francaise Cultural Centre in Ikoyi, the two-day event will feature robust roundtables discussions, exhibitions and film screenings.

Organised by the French Embassy as part of its commitment to boost the cultural exchange between the two countries, the event aims at promoting more film collaborations between the two countries.

“The key of this event is how we can work together and bring our mutual content in the best places,” said the French Embassy’s Audio Visual attache for West Africa, Talhouarne Yoann.

About 10 French film producers will be on ground to network as well as scout for fresh talents in the industry. 10 projects by Nigerian filmmakers will be pitched to the producers.

Nollywood stakeholders who would be speaking at the event include the Director General of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Adedayo Thomas; convener of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Chioma Ude; Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan; Executive Director of Filmone, Moses Babatope among others.

Issues to be addressed include the various challenges that threaten a co-production between Nigeria and France as well as the roles French and Nigerian public agencies can play to develop the cinema industry.