Greenwood School Wins Apen Spelling Bee Competition

Yinka Olatunbosun

Greenwood House School, a dynamic Nursery and Primary School in Ikoyi, has emerged as the winning school in the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN)/Grace Schools Senior Primary Spelling Bee Competition. The competition tagged “Super Spellers” with 51 participants from several schools in Lagos was held at Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos recently.

Fitrah Adegbite, a 10-year-old Primary five student who represented Greenwood House School in the competition defined his achievement as a result of the intense support and training given to him by his teachers at Greenwood House School.

Commenting on the student’s performance in the spelling bee competition, Dr. Mrs. Titilola Ekua Abudu, the Co-founder and Administrator of Greenwood House School explained that the school is always committed to giving their students the best education as teachers spend quality time preparing the students for competitions like this.

Abudu explains: “The students practice regularly and for the finals at least three times daily. A teacher is primarily assigned to each student with other teachers to support. Sometimes they spare time after school to train. We applaud competitions like this as they play a role in motivating students to work hard and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity extended to us to partake.”

Greenwood House School was recently awarded membership status by the Council of British International Schools (COBIS). COBIS is an organization in service of British International Schools around the globe. This membership indicates total quality assurance and reiterates Greenwood House School’s commitment to excellent all-round quality education for students and its dedication to teacher training.

The Principal of Greenwood House School. Mr. Ronald Cilliersexpressed delight on the COBIS membership. He stated, “This membership status simply attests to the quality of education that we provide for our students and the opportunities we create for our teachers to excel. We will continue to put our best foot forward in educating our students and providing a solid educational foundation for them”.