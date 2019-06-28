Gbenga Daniel Mourns Oba Haroun Olaoye Abass

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as described the late Bejeroku of Oke Agbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Highness, Oba Haroun Olaoye Abass, as a visionary traditional ruler whose reign was marked by tremendous development within his domain and its environs.

In a statement issued yesterday on the transition of the nonagenarian monarch by Daniel’s Media Officer, Ayo Giwa, the former governor said Oba Abass was an exceptional leader and a socialite who held executive posts in both private and public sectors before his ascendance on the throne in 1992.

“His foresight and progressive ideas stood him out among his contemporaries earning him great respect from his subjects. He was a loveable personality who will be greatly missed by his people and the entire Ijebuland,” the former governor stated.

The former governor commiserated with the royal family and the good people of Oke Agbo, Ijebu Igbo as he prayed Almighty Allah to grant him peaceful rest and strengthen those who shared in the grief.