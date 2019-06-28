Death for a Believer is Entrance to Glory’, Ashimolowo Exhorts

Mary Nnah

The founder of UK-based Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC), Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo has described death as a glorious transition to everlasting glory for those who believe in Christ Jesus.

Speaking while delivering a sermon at the burial service held in honour of late presiding Archbishop of El-Shaddi Bible Churches worldwide, Joseph Olanrewaju Obembe at the Great Grace Cathedral, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, penultimate Friday, Ashimolowo said, “Death for the unsaved person is an enigma. For the atheist it is the end. But death for the believer is an entrance to glory”.

Speaking further, the cleric maintained that when a believer dies, he only moves from one room to another, which he described as glorious. He said therefore that the late Archbishop Obembe has journeyed to a glorious place and has gone home to rest.

“What we have with us is just the body which I call the vehicle with which he came to the world. When you enter your room you don’t take your car into your room. You park it outside. Our late Archbishop has packed his car outside. His body is the car but he has gone into the room. He is with the Lord”, Ashimolowo noted.

While noting death is inevitable for everyone here on earth, he called on Nigerians to realise that life is transient and in addition to the fact, every man will give account of his stewardship to God, man would also be remembered for what he lived and stood for after his demise.

He said, “As one grows older there are certain things you used to do that you can no longer do. I am 67. I know what I am saying. Old age restricts you. You can no longer jump out of bed anyhow again.

“When you are over 60 you wake up gradually. Wisdom demands that we take some practical steps to remain strong and fit. But that does not mean we will be here forever. We will all have to go one day”, he noted.

He recalled that the late Archbishop, “Never wavered in his faith. He was a committed believer,” adding, “I am sure in my heart that he is in the presence of the Lord. I am sure in my heart that he found grace before his maker. Ultimately it is not by works. Works will not take anybody to heaven. It is grace that will take us there”.

Ashimolowo who was down-to-earth in his message told the congregation that no matter how human beings try, death is inevitable.

“We believe God heals and we claim faith for healing. But the truth is that we still fall sick here in this world. We experience sorrow and suffering. That you are comfortable does not mean you don’t go through challenges. That is the reality.

“No matter the supplement we take death is inevitable. We really now don’t know what to eat. They tell us not to eat a particular food today and another person comes to tell us to eat it.

“They tell us some foods will give us cholesterol and shorten our lives. We are just being given all kinds of dietary recommendations. But all that cannot stop death. It is inevitable”, Ashimolowo said.

The burial ceremony which began on Monday June 10 was brought to a close on June 14 at the church’s Dolphin Estate headquarters with a three hour service. His remains were later interred at his Ogudu GRA, Lagos home.

Obembe died on May 1, 2019 after a protracted illness. He was a one-time chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the Presiding Archbishop of El-Shaddai Bible Church. He was also the Apostolic Prelate of International Communion of Charismatic and Apostolic Ministries ICCAM.