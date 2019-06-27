Military Kills Bandits, Recovers Weapons in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Nigerian Army wednesday said it has contained the activities of bandits rampaging in some parts of the country by neutralising their operations in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Sokoto, the General Officer Commanding of the 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Oladipo Otiki, said operation Harbin Kunama 111 with the help of Air Task Force component has neutralised the activities of bandits operating within the North-western states of the country.

Otiki added that during the operation, several hideout of the bandits were raided and several numbers of the criminals were killed while some were arrested.

He said with the launching of Operation Harbin Kunama 111, additional troops were drafted to dominate the North-west theatre of operation, especially the hinterlands where the bandits roam about freely.

“With the renewed efforts by the army headquarters and increased collaboration with other security agencies, including the Nigerien Armed Forces, especially in the area of joint border patrols, the dynamics of the operation has assumed a new dimension,” he said.

The GOC said the operation was recently yielding more positive results, culminating in several encounters and defeat of bandits in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu forest in Sokoto State.

He further explained that in Katsina State, troops are operating in super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara in Dumburum forest while in Kebbi State, the troops condoned Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu in Gando forest.

He said in the process of the operation the troops recovered eight AK47 rifles, two G3 rifles, two GPMGs, three Dane guns, nine AK 47 magazines, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and charms from the bandits.

Otiki commended Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, and the governors of the states in the region for their support.

He stated that some gallant soldiers paid a supreme price at the course of the engagement, but point out that their labour would not be in vain.