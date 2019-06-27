MainOne to Boost Varsity Technology Initiative

MainOne, West Africa’s connectivity and data centre solutions provider, on the heels of the expansion of its network into Edo State has assured the University of Benin of its support towards continued ICT development at the university. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MainOne, Funke Opeke, reiterated her commitment towards improving access to ICT on campus with the investment in fiber connectivity to campus, as well as by pledging financial support and internship opportunities for the top performing ICT students at the university.

The pledge was made at a private meeting hosted by the Vice Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ekehuan Campus, Prof. Joel Agbolagba, minutes before the start of the 4th edition of University’s ICT Day event themed: “Building Sustainable Future with ICT Tools and Apps”.

The university’s ICT Day event was focused on enlightening the students, faculty, secondary school pupils, and general public on the importance of ICT tools in the sustainable economic development of Nigeria.

MainOne CEO, Funke Opeke, who was also the keynote speaker at the event, stressed the importance of students taking advantage of the opportunities available to them in ICT.

She highlighted how advances in technology and access to infrastructure, have lowered the barrier to entry for potential entrepreneurs like never before regardless of age, gender, social or educational status. She also noted that, there are more opportunities for financing from local incubators alongside international initiatives to support the growing network of technology startups.

Opeke encouraged the students, stating that, “21st Century success as entrepreneurs or in paid employment will come from adding value with ICT tools and apps. I urge you all to go disrupt the world with an app.”

“MainOne’s ICT support of the university is underscored through the completion of the terrestrial fibre infrastructure programme it started nine months ago in partnership with the Edo State Government and global social media giant, Facebook. The infrastructure, which will provide connectivity for mobile operators’ base stations, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Points of Presence, and public locations, including schools and hospitals, is now ready to be turned on across the city of Benin.”