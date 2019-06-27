Katsina to Partner with NLC to Enhance Workers’ Welfare

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has reiterated its commitment towards revamping the civil service system and readiness to partner with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliated unions to enhance the welfare of workers in the state.

The state’s Head of Civil Service, Idris Usman Tune, who disclosed this Thursday when he received the new state officials of the NLC on a familiarisation visit, said the present administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of its workforce.

He added that the Governor Aminu Masari-led administration had done tremendously well in repositioning the civil service and tasked the NLC to ensure quality delivery of service on the part of its members.

While assuring the new leadership of the union of the state government’s support at all time, Tune urged workers in the state to be dedicated to duty and avoid acts capable of jeopardising the state government’s quest for a better civil service.

He said: “The state government is always looking up to the workers for successful implementation of its people-oriented policies and programmes. Therefore, I urge you to be committed in your places of assignments.”

Speaking earlier, the new NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu, called on the state government to assist the union with office accommodation, saying: “We don’t have a benefiting secretariat in the state.”

According to him, “Even the states that were created far behind Katsina, they have permanent labour offices from where the NLC chapters coordinate workers related affairs.”

He however lauded Governor Masari for sustaining prompt payment of salaries, pension, settlement of gratuity to retirees as well as the recruitment and replacement of workers in the state.