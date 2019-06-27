Herdsmen Attacks, Communal Clash Claim 12 Lives in Kogi, Taraba

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

No fewer than 12 persons were killed by herdsmen in Kogi State and in the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv in Taraba State.

Some suspected herdsmen allegedly invaded koton-karfi and Onzo communities in Kogi Local Government Council of Kogi State, killing seven persons.

Five persons also were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the two separate attacks in Kogi State took place at about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

According to a source in one of the affected areas, the suspected Fulani herdsmen had hidden in a mountain surrounding the communities without the knowledge of the people.

However, at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday the suspected herdsmen numbering over 30 fully armed with AK 47 riffles and other dangerous weapons invaded the communities and opened fire on the houses of the people.

According to the source, the suspected herdsmen divided themselves for the coordinated attack on the two communities.

It was gathered that three persons died on the spot during the attack which lasted several hours.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Kogi LGA, Mr. Muhammed Tanko who confirmed the attack while speaking with THISDAY yesterday, said the security agents in the state were on the top of the situation.

He noted that the attack took them by surprise because koton-karfi community is a peaceful community.

When our reporter called on the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer Mr. William Ayah on the incident he said the command was yet to be briefed.

In a related development, five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Mr. Daniel Adidas, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo.

Adi alleged that gunmen in army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.

The chairman disclosed that a soldier who was injured in the attack was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

He said that the deployment of soldiers to the area had brought the situation under control.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police

command, DSP David Missal, confirmed the incident, but said only one person killed

“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State and attacked a community in Wukari LGA and one person was killed and some houses burnt”, the PPRO said.