PDP Asks APC to Probe Oshiomhole, el-Rufai, Ganduje

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the Nigeria Police to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against some of its principal officers who have been accused of corrupt practices.

The main opposition party asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate allegations of corruption against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole; the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbindiyan who accused the Police of violating the immunity clause as guaranteed in 1999 Constitution, Section 308, when it invaded the residence of the Taraba State government official.

According to the PDP spokesman, the invasion of the official residence of the Taraba State Governor by the Police was an act of intimidation by the Police, stating that the party is daring the Police to conduct such invasion to APC officials who have corruption charges hanging over their heads.

The PDP spokesperson therefore said, “Can they also proceed to invite or search the residences of members of the cabal at the Presidency as well as former ministers in the Buhari’s administration, who as state governors have allegations of stealing public funds still hanging on their necks?

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that despite series of corruption allegations against the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, while serving as the Governor of Edo State, he has not been invited for questioning by the police, neither has his residence been searched by any security agency.

“Besides, the federal authorities have taken no steps to search any property belonging to an APC governor of one of the states of the North-central, who was accused of smuggling in and stockpiling military equipment ahead of the 2019 general election.

“Our party, therefore, urges the security agencies to note that their allegiance must stand with the law and the people of Nigeria. They should therefore resist attempts by the APC and its agents to use them for its selfish agenda as in the case of the invasion of the residence of Governor Darius Ishaku.

“Let it be known that the PDP and, of course, the people of Nigeria solidly stand with Governor Ishaku and all our elected officers as they operate above board in their commitment towards the welfare of Nigerians.

“Our assurance is that our elected officers at all levels will never be intimidated or cowed to relent in their commitment to the people of Nigeria in line with the manifesto and ideology of our great party,” Ologbindiyan said.

PDP said that the invasion of the Taraba State Governor’s lodge, is “a direct violation of the governor’s immunity under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), prompting many Nigerians to point to no other motive other than a deliberate and calculated attempt to intimidate and hurt the person of the Governor of Taraba State, Ishaku.

“This is especially as the invading operatives had ferociously stormed the residence, threatened the occupants with AK 47 rifles, violently broke the entrance doors, manhandled the governor’s son and carted away valuables belonging to the governor and his son, after finding nothing incriminating in the residence.

“The poor handling of the matter is already heightening apprehensions in the public space that the invasion was primarily designed to set up, frame, incriminate and smear the image and popularity of the Governor of Taraba State; as part of the larger plot to harass, hassle, intimidate, persecute and distract PDP elected officers and bring them to public opprobrium.