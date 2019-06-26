NEM Insurance CEO Becomes AIO Vice President

Ebere Nwoji

The African Insurance Organisation (AIO), has appointed the Chairman of Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) and Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc, Mr Tope Smart, as the Vice President of the organisation.

The appointment, took place at the just concluded AIO conference which held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Smart, took over from Mrs. Delphine Traoré, Regional Chief Operating Officer Allianz Africa who was appointed AIO President at the end of the Assembly.

This is coming on the heels of Nigeria’s acceptance to host the conference next year.

In his acceptance speech, Smart assured members of the AIO of an effective and efficient work relationship.

He disclosed that the hosting by Nigeria has the full backing of the federal government.

Smart, who is currently the Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association(NIA) started his insurance career at Everyman Insurance Brokers, Abuja where he did his NYSC.

He was involved in the overall operations of the branch office. He contributed in no small measure to the rapid growth of the Company. After the NYSC, he was rewarded with a permanent employment as a Branch Manager with the same firm. He however left Abuja to join Nigerian-French Insurance Company Limited as one of the pioneer staff in 1989.

In 1991, Smart completed his professional examination with the award of CII London where he equally won the prize for Distinction in Property and Pecuniary Insurance. He served Nigerian French in various capacities and became an outstanding staff in the company. He was rewarded with a double promotion and was made to head the Marine Unit of the company, a position he held till he left the company.

In 1991 he left Nigerian French and joined hands with two other people to pioneer Perpetual Assurance Company Limited as Assistant Controller. In this position, he was responsible for the development of the Technical and Marketing policies of the company, a task he performed beyond the expectation of the Board.