Police Probe Death of Man, Lover in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a chartered accountant, Rasaki Balogun, 56, and his alleged lover in Ejigbo.

Balogun was said to have been found lifeless by his wife, Akorede, at their residence at 16 Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate in Ejigbo.

The state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ejigbo, visited the scene and found the bodies covered in blood with the unnamed woman lying on a knife.

It was gathered that corpses were found lying face down in the sitting room with burnt meat and stew on the gas cooker in the kitchen.

It was also learnt that the doormat at the man’s house was used as a wedge to prevent blood from flowing out of the apartment and alerting other neighbours.

Elkana said: “The man is said to be living alone in the house while his family lives in a different place. The identity of the mistress is yet to be established as he was said to have picked her about two days before the incident from unknown location.

“The crime scene was sealed off for forensic analysis while the corpses were evacuated to hospital for autopsy. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba have taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Zubairu Muazu.”

Elkana added that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested a suspected land grabber and alleged serial killer, Ojo Adesola, aged 45.

Adesola was arrested around 7.a.m. on June 21 by a team on surveillance patrol along Amikanle in Alagbado, while he was allegedly conveying firearms in a white bus.

Elkana said four locally made rifles and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the bus, just as he further alleged that the suspect belonged to a notorious gang of land grabbers and hired killers, terrorising Ogun and Lagos States.

He said: “They act as warlords, waiting to be hired by anyone who can pay for their services to take over lands by force. They engaged in series of killings and maiming of land owners.”

According to the suspect, they were hired by someone to dislodge land owners at Epe and he was on his way to pick the other members of the gang for the operation, before he was arrested.

The spokesman said they were on the trail of five other members of the gang who are at large, adding that investigation was ongoing.