itel Mobile Begins Promo

itel Mobile is giving thousands of customers across the country a chance to win $10,000 dollars in a new promo.

According to a statement signed by the company, the promo was described as the company’s biggest ever. The promo is to commence on June 30. The statement said the promo was the brand’s way of appreciating its customers for their unwavering loyalty and affinity over the years. It explained that to be among the lucky winners, a customer need to purchase any of itel’s latest power devices, itel P33 or P33 Plus at any itel authorized retail stores nationwide, then register their details in a designated link, “and you could be one of several people to win $10,000, $2,000, or $1,000.”