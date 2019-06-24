Cybercrime: NCC Seeks Collaboration of Telecom Consumers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said all hand must be on deck to eradicate cybercrime in the country.

According to the Commission, if nothing is done about it, it may hinder economic progress.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta made the declaration at the 106th edition of consumer outreach programme in Benin, Edo State.

He said in line with the commission’s mandate to continuously educate and enlighten the consumers on issues concerning the industry, the theme of this event: “Mitigating Effects of Cybercrimes: The Roles of Telecom Consumers,” was carefully chosen in order to sensitise telecom consumers on the rising wave of cybercrime in its various forms; the dangers it poses and the role which telecoms consumers are expected to play in reducing the impacts of cybercrimes on them.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, Sabbaths said the commission having realised that liberalisation of the telecoms industry is leading to an unprecedented increase in the usage of Internet-based solutions and services, further initiated a process of establishing an Internet industry code of practice for Internet service providers in the country.

Danbatta said the internet code is a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers as well as addressing issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others.

He said while the regulatory intervention and other initiatives were on-going to sanitise, “our Internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role.”

“Let me emphasise at this juncture that while the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are on-going to sanitize our Internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role.

“Thus, the need for you all to take this meeting seriously as we educate you on what your roles should be in minimizing the effect of cybercrime,” he added.

On the part of the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the commission believes that without consumers becoming aware of cybercrime trends and making efforts to ensure safe use of connected devices, criminals would continue to make cyberspace unsafe.

Onwueguchulam, further noted that one of the most effective ways to protect telecom consumers from the effects of cybercrimes was through continuous consumers from the effects of cybercrimes is through continuous consumer education and awareness campaign.