Buhari Sympathises with Rivers over Gas Pipeline Tragedy, Orders Investigation

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people and government of Rivers State following the death of some workers in gas pipeline tragedy in the state.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, also condoled with the families of the victims.

President Buhari said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives as a result of the incident.

He, therefore, asked for ”a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers in which several fatalities were reported”.

The gas tragedy reportedly occurred at Kom Kom community of Oyibo Local Government Area on Saturday when workers were fixing a faulty section of the pipeline.

In the same vain, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

In a separate statement by Shehu, yesterday, Buhari condemned the incident, describing the bandit’s attacks as “callous and despicable”.

He assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who had lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, would soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

The president commended the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits.

He urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

While urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, Buhari appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.