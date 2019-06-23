Enemies Within? As Rotimi Akeredolu Sacks Three Commissioners

The tumultuous political scene in Ondo State turned even murkier on Monday as the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN gave the marching orders to three members of his cabinet who have been with him since 2017. Ever since the news broke, the scene has been awash with permutations and combinations as to the motives behind the governor’s actions and how the latest card affects the political game of chess in the state.

Solagbade Amodeni, Commissioner for Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development was one of the unlucky three told he was surplus to requirements. His counterpart at the Ministry of Culture, Ismaila Olurimisi wasn’t so lucky either as he was given the boot. Taofiq Abdusalam, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures completes the unfortunate trio who were ordered to relinquish all government properties and documents in their possession to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

Insider sources intimated that the sudden development might not be unconnected with the perceived divided loyalties of the three ex-commissioners. Akeredolu, who is trying to put his own house in order to better face off against entrenched foes at the state and national level, is said to be carrying out a systematic review of purported loyalists in order to fish out the bad eggs and expel them from his camp.

Recall that Akeredolu has been at loggerheads with the national exco of the APC following his alleged anti-party activities, especially as it pertained to the choice of representatives at the national and state assemblies. His well-publicized tug of war with Senator Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North is one such instance that has brought the governor heat from the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the party, not to mention sizeable portion of the state party faithful.

Little wonder the governor is out on a ship steadying mission to know who his real friends are ahead of the wars to come. The three people relieved of their duties were perceived in certain quarters as men whose loyalties couldn’t be ascertained to a reasonable degree.

The governor, unwilling to take any chances, allegedly decided to let them go with the excuse of repositioning “his cabinet for optimum performance, aimed at ensuring that the administration delivers on its mandate to the people”.